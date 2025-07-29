Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27,298.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after acquiring an additional 661,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,993,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,015,000 after acquiring an additional 111,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,436 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $292.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.92. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

