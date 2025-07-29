Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.27 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.33). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.25), with a volume of 219,394 shares traded.

HTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.27. The company has a market cap of £657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

