Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,195 shares changing hands.
Pershimex Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About Pershimex Resources
Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the the Villebon property that include 43 claims covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.
