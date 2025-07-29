WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,072.67 ($14.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.80). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,077.38 ($14.39), with a volume of 92,916 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,460 ($19.51) to GBX 1,350 ($18.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($19.10).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WH Smith

WH Smith Trading Down 0.4%

About WH Smith

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.67.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.