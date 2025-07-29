DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $13.76. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 223,443 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 52.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

