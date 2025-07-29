Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.02 and traded as high as C$24.85. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 388,409 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEI shares. TD Securities cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Insiders bought 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

