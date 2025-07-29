Brokerages Set Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $41.10

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comcast Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
