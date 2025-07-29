Brokerages Set Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $41.10

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

