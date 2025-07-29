Brokerages Set Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $41.10

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

