Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.