Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $836,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,394,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.