Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

DaVita Trading Up 0.1%

DaVita stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

