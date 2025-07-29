HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,416 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,946,000 after buying an additional 324,690 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,844,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,336,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after buying an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

