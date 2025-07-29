Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 19,989 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

