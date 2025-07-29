Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.