Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 122.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 41,666.7% during the first quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

