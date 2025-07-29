Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

