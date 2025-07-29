Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.
WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
