B&M European Value Retail (BME) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for B&M European Value Retail (LON: BME):

7/16/2025 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 281 ($3.75) to GBX 207 ($2.77). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 456 ($6.09) to GBX 361 ($4.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – B&M European Value Retail had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/15/2025 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.48) price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.55) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BME stock opened at GBX 226.37 ($3.02) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 218.30 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 475.80 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £19,912 ($26,602.54). Also, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £117,900 ($157,515.03). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,621,400. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

