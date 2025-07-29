Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $592,000 in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in AES by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.