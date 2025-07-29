Financial Comparison: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Pharma-Bio Serv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.81 billion 2.31 $41.04 million $1.47 52.29 Pharma-Bio Serv $9.51 million 1.45 -$780,000.00 ($0.01) -60.00

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 4.03% 14.83% 6.12% Pharma-Bio Serv -1.96% -1.47% -1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBIZ and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 0.00

CBIZ currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given CBIZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Summary

CBIZ beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

