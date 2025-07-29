Critical Review: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 11 9 1 2.52 Vitesse Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $140.62, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EOG Resources and Vitesse Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.80 $6.40 billion $10.78 11.28 Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 3.99 $21.06 million $0.79 31.62

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. EOG Resources pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vitesse Energy pays out 284.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Vitesse Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 26.14% 22.35% 14.17% Vitesse Energy 10.49% 5.03% 3.31%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Vitesse Energy on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.