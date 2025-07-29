KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

