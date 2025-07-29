Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch + Lomb

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 22,000 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 719,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,079.68. This trade represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bausch + Lomb stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 428.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Bausch + Lomb worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

