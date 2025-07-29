LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivePerson news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 68,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $51,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,852,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,222. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

