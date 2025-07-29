Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other news, VP Timothy Lowney bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 8,874 shares in the company, valued at $296,125.38. This trade represents a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191.20. This trade represents a 93.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

