BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $218.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.64 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS alerts:

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Trading Up 0.4%

BHR stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.