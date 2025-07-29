Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 815.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

