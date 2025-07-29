Assetmark Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GSK by 127.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 1.3%

GSK opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

