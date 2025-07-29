Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,588 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,475,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 149,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

