Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.32.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $298.27 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.71 and a 200-day moving average of $373.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

