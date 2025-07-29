Assetmark Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after purchasing an additional 537,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,184,000 after buying an additional 335,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,487,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ventas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,802,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,703,000 after acquiring an additional 382,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $287,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,409,644.90. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,588 shares of company stock worth $22,415,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:VTR opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

