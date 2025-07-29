Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

