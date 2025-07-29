IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Sells C$146,520.00 in Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 15,000 shares of IsoEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total value of C$146,520.00.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

