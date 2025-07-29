IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Sells C$146,520.00 in Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 15,000 shares of IsoEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total value of C$146,520.00.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.
About IsoEnergy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.