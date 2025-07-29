Insider Selling: UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells 400,036 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $1,696,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,698,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,726.08. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $1,692,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $1,860,167.40.

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in UWM by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in UWM by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

