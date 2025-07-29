Insider Selling: OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,975. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OneStream Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ OS opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.
OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on OS shares. William Blair started coverage on OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OneStream from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.
