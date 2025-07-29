BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 43,268 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $451,717.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,349,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,407,443.68. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,813 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $321,071.46.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,808 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $655,715.52.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,878 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $470,321.44.

On Monday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,255 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $223,390.05.

On Friday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,180 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $223,660.80.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,933 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $52,980.42.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,132 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $76,954.28.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $502,349.55.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $156,363.90.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $153,299.76.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

BFZ opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

