Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,380. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Medpace Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $453.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.10.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
