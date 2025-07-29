Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

