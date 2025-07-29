Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,268 iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

