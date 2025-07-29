Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,308 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,328 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,105 shares of company stock worth $1,687,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.