Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

