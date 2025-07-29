Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target (up from $432.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.4%

PWR stock opened at $411.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.