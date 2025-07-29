Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.