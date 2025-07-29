Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,354.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,471.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,212.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.