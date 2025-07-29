1,023 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $256.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

