Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.67. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 194,903 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $186.97 million, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.