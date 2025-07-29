Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.67. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 194,903 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.07%.
Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.
Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.
