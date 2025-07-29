Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.81 and last traded at C$7.84. Approximately 105,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 175,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,295.60. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste bought 5,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,675.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $117,134 over the last 90 days. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

