Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.84 and traded as high as $34.70. Koppers shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 94,690 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.