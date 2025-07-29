NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 24,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 68,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

NevGold Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

About NevGold

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

