Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.40. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 764,076 shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 1,196.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,655,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 290.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 1,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 900.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 806,672 shares during the period. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,465,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

