Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.40. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 764,076 shares.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 1,196.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
