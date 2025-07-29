Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

IWS opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

