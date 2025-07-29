Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 42,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 45,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prenetics Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

